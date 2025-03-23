SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.9% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

GLD stock opened at $278.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $200.97 and a fifty-two week high of $281.48.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

