Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $8.30. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 216,650 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETW. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,205,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,608,000. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $4,077,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 670,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 365,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 367,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 313,366 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

