Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $8.30. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 216,650 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
