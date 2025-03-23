Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.02 and traded as high as $11.15. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 204,023 shares traded.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $670.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

