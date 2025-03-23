Napatree Capital LLC Acquires 63,043 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Napatree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 176.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,043 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Napatree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,249,000 after buying an additional 6,819,239 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after buying an additional 3,782,365 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after buying an additional 2,804,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,051,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

