Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.93. 93,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 199,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Genelux Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Genelux by 76.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Genelux during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genelux by 39.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 89,854 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genelux by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Genelux during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

