Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.77 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

