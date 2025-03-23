RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 2.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $90,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of RTX by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,910,000 after buying an additional 375,781 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in RTX by 6.5% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of RTX by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $132.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.55.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

