Energy Stocks To Watch Now – March 23rd

Tesla, Broadcom, Chesapeake Energy, ConocoPhillips, and Exxon Mobil are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, refining, and distribution of energy resources like oil, natural gas, and renewable energy sources. These stocks tend to be influenced by fluctuations in commodity prices, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes, which can greatly impact the energy market and overall economic performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $12.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.71. 132,093,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,269,538. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.44. The company has a market cap of $799.98 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,027,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,946,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.38 and its 200-day moving average is $195.08. The company has a market cap of $901.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Chesapeake Energy (EXE)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.35. 53,145,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,770. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXE

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

COP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.05. 55,090,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,433,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.30. The stock had a trading volume of 41,069,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,964,797. The company has a market capitalization of $500.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average of $113.57. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Recommended Stories