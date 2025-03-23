Fortis Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,181.22 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7,015.00 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7,606.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8,554.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

