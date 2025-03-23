Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,210 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 96,800 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 164,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $754,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,393 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $84,085,000 after buying an additional 66,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 311,555 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Dbs Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

