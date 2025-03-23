Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 143,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $1,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.70 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

