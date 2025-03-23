Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 30,675 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,675 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,318 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,479,000 after acquiring an additional 699,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,417,000 after acquiring an additional 213,240 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.61. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. This trade represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

