LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,915.68. This represents a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $83.49 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

