ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 123.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.03%.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.