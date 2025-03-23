iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $97,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in News by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in News by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in News by 2,892.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in News by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. News Co. has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

