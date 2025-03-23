Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $117.52 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

