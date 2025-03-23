iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,448 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $48.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.