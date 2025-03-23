KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Position Reduced by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,600 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEKE stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

