Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $7.84 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 2.4% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in McKesson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in McKesson by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK stock opened at $659.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $616.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.33. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $670.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,689 shares of company stock worth $11,187,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.36.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

