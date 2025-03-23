Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,553 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.6% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,361,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,412 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,403,000 after buying an additional 8,514,242 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 75,781 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.32 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

