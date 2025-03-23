AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Reduced by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 290,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after acquiring an additional 195,314 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $27.04 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.