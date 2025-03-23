Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $380.36 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $376.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.