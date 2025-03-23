Community Bank N.A. Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,526,000 after purchasing an additional 703,501 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 802.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.92 and a 200-day moving average of $180.53. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $149.03 and a one year high of $198.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,512.89. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AMETEK from $221.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Read Our Latest Report on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.