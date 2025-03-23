Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,769,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,638,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,700,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $611,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $347.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.75. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $286.32 and a 12 month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

