Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,838 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1,030.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,627 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $200.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $196.95 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.46 and its 200-day moving average is $222.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.