Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $380.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

