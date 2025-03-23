iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

MUB stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.17. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

