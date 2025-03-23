Heron Bay Capital Management Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in IBEX were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in IBEX by 711.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBEX opened at $25.22 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 25.29%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,725.48. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shuja Keen sold 11,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $245,818.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,607.65. This trade represents a 19.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,412 shares of company stock worth $4,659,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

