Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

CHCI stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

