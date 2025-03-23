New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $21.74.
