Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF Announces Interim Dividend of $0.26 (ASX:VEU)

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.
Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF Price Performance
