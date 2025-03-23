Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 10.0% increase from Yiren Digital’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $198.95 million during the quarter.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

