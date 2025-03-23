Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Rare Element Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:REEMF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.28 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Rare Element Resources has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

About Rare Element Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.