Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Rare Element Resources Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:REEMF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.28 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Rare Element Resources has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.15.
About Rare Element Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rare Element Resources
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.