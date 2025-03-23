iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.81. 6,182 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 3,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.90% of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF

The iShares Asia\u002FPacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of consistent highest dividend-yielding companies in the Asia-Pacific region. DVYA was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

