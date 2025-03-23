Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:FITBI)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5189 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FITBI opened at $25.67 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

