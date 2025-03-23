HUB Investment Partners LLC Invests $238,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 130.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.0 %
EMR stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average of $119.14.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
