HUB Investment Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VSS opened at $118.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average is $118.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

