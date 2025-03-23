IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in IES were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in IES by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in IES during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in IES by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

IES Stock Down 1.5 %

IES stock opened at $184.26 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.73 and a 52-week high of $320.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IES

IES Company Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.