HUB Investment Partners LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,541. This represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $461.40 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

