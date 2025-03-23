Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Hubbell by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Hubbell by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Hubbell by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,462.62. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $475.00 to $422.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $338.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.73. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $330.32 and a one year high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.