Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 111.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE DFIN opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $71.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%.

DFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,527.92. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,831,676.74. This trade represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

