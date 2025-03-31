CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $77,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,360,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after buying an additional 103,030 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,161,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $543.04 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.12 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

