Short Interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Increases By 73.2%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

UOL Group Stock Up 0.7 %

UOLGY opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. UOL Group has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

