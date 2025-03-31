Axiom Investors LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,851 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Cactus were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,377,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,647,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cactus by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 546,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 216,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,193,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,680,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,247,000 after purchasing an additional 147,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.45. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. Research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

