Goepper Burkhardt LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $284.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $206.29 and a 1 year high of $288.32.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

