TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the February 28th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

TerraVest Industries stock opened at $98.03 on Monday. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $105.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average is $81.31.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

