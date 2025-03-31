Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY opened at $175.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.29 and its 200-day moving average is $196.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $173.02 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.