Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $29.01 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $29,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $481.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $524.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

