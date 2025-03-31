Goepper Burkhardt LLC Buys 900 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $558.12 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $537.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.94.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
