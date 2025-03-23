International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $238.50 and last traded at $242.65. 2,140,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,882,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $226.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.21%.

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

